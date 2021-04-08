Hillsboro man shares $3.9M Megabucks prize with son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man lucked out with his Oregon Megabucks ticket!

Melvin Date, a long-time player, matched all six numbers with the $3.9 million jackpot drawing on April 3. When he checked the numbers the following morning as he always does, he realized he finally won big.

He gave $1 million of his prize to his son, leaving $2.9 million for himself. After taxes, Date and his son received $986,000 and $340,000 in their respective lump sums.

The golden ticket was purchased at the Beaverton Safeway on Tualatin Valley Highway. Date’s winning numbers were 2-8-13-21-23-34.