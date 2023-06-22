PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Healthcare workers rallied in front of the Hillsboro Medical Center Thursday in solidarity with employees who face an uncertain future after the hospital announced a department-wide layoff.

More than 50 housekeeping and café employees were given a 30-day layoff notice after the hospital announced a plan to outsource the department’s work to Compass One, a third-party company.

Hospital officials say they made the switch for their employees, but workers impacted by the decision say they won’t get the paid hours they earned if they stay and weren’t offered a fair severance package if they leave.

“They just come in and, ‘In thirty days you’re out of here, and you don’t get your money that you saved up all these years,’” said Gina Claiborne, a medical center employee.

Dennis Ziemer, an Oregon American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) council 75 representative, told KOIN 6 the move left employees vulnerable with little time to find employment. They are also at risk of losing hundreds of hours in vacation and sick leave.

“They are losing essentially what is a part of their retirement, it’s now taken away,” Zeimer said. “The hospital says, ‘It’s not yours it’s ours.'”

One of the employees at risk of losing vacation and extended leave hours is Hortecas – who after 17 years working with the hospital has accrued 658 hours of paid time off that she can no longer use.

Hortecas, an Environmental Services and Food and Nutrition employee, said she felt blindsided along with the rest of her team.

“They don’t give us any answers, and then they say, ‘If you want to stay you have to apply with this company’…that means you’re new, and it’s a contract for three years,” she said. “It’s not like a permanent job.”

Equipped with signs, snacks and impassioned speeches, Washington County representatives and fellow healthcare workers joined in the plea for Hillsboro Medical Center to grant the employees all hours earned during their tenure, the opportunity to rejoin employment and a fair severance package.

“These are the people that worked through the pandemic,” said Claiborne. “How quickly we forget that they were here every day beside each and every one of us. Heroes. How did we forget that?”

The majority of the impacted cafe and housekeeping workers were not only on the front lines of the pandemic, but were also primarily women of color.

“Our department is just Spanish, Black, people of color and different countries, and I think that’s why they went to our department – because we are minorities,” Hortecas said.

In response to the rally, Hillsboro Medical Center told KOIN 6 they value their staff and chose to transition the department to Compass One because the private contractor can offer more resources, training and staffing support for their employees.

According to a statement from the medical center: “Compass One has pledged to meet or exceed all pay and benefits for current employees; no positions will be eliminated…This transition was necessary to better serve our employees and patients in a challenging workforce environment as we emerge from the pandemic.”

