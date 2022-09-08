For single-family residential customers, rates could increase more than 8% in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Hillsboro wants to hear from the public before water rates increase in 2023.

The city is proposing hiking rates for single-family residential customers 8.8% in 2023 and 8.9% in 2024.

For other customers, the rate adjustments could be even steeper. Here’s what Hillsboro water is proposing:

Multi-Family Residential:

10.4% in 2023

10.4% in 2024

Non-Profit and Public Entities:

10.4% in 2023

10.5% in 2024

Irrigation, Fire Protection, and Industrial:

10.5% in 2023

10.5% in 2024

Commercial:

10.6% in 2023

10.5% in 2024

The city said a typical residential customer using 6,000 gallons a month would pay $3.73 more on a bill in 2023 and $4.11 more in 2024. More than 90% of Hillsboro Water’s customers are residential. About 80% of those customers use about 6,000 gallons of water or less each month, Hillsboro Water said.

The Hillsboro Utilities Commission adopted these proposed rate increases at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, but the city is still welcoming feedback from customers.

The official 30-day public input period runs from Sept. 1-30. Customers can provide feedback or ask questions about the proposed water rate adjustments in an online survey, by emailing Hillsboro Water, by calling 503-615-6702, by mail sent to 150 East Main Street, or on social media.

The public is also invited to attend meetings about the water rates on Sept 19 and Oct. 3.

The Hillsboro Utilities Commission will review public comments and will vote on the proposed water rates at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. If approved, the water rate adjustment will take effect on Jan 1, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024.

The city of Hillsboro said the increased water rate will help maintain infrastructure and will cover the cost of repairs and replacing aging parts.

Customers who have trouble paying their utility bills may qualify for a flexible payment plan or bill relief options.