Homeowners sue city of Astoria over historic repairs

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The owners of a historic house have sued Astoria to force the approval of window replacements over the objections of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society.

The Astorian reports Priscilla and Thomas Levy bought the house in the small city on the Columbia River and near the Pacific Ocean in August. The couple applied in September to replace 19 white pine window frames with Fibrex, a composite of reclaimed wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer, arguing that the old windows were beyond repair.

Under Oregon law, cities must make a final decision on such land use applications within 120 days. City staff initially recommended denial, calling on the Levys to repair the windows or use historically accurate materials, according to the Astorian.

Hearings on the project lasted three months while staff gathered more information from the Levys and the window manufacturer.

The Historic Landmarks Commission has approved the window materials but the preservation society has appealed. Priscilla Thomas says real estate companies should disclose the ramifications of buying a historic home.