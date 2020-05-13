Hood To Coast Relay canceled due to COVID-19

Team registration will now be transferred into the 2021 race

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the state has entered into a phase reopening, both the Hood to Coast and the Portland to Coast relays have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event organizers announced the cancelation in an press release on Wednesday. Even with Oregon gradually reopening, Governor Kate Brown announced no large-scale sporting events will be taking place until October at the earliest.

Team registration will now be transferred into the 2021 race. Registered teams will automatically skip the 2021 lottery to be included in the 39th annual Hood To Coast and 30th anniversary Portland To Coast Relay, which are scheduled for August 27-28, 2021. No further steps are necessary.