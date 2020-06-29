Hood to Coast Relay introduces new kids challenge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood to Coast Relay may be done for the summer, but organizers of the event are still busy while focusing on kids.

Keeping kids active on something other than an electronic device or a screen of some sort is a challenge — and Hood to coast organizers want to change that by challenging kids to get moving. Now, organizers of the event are spending this summer focused on providing incentives for kids to get moving, with a new event called the Kids Movement Challenge.

Parents can register their kids for the challenge to walk, run or just move for the equivalent of 13.1 miles.

“So really it’s about that there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow if you complete it and there is some accountability,” Dan Floyd, COO of Hood to Coast Relay explained. “It’s not the typical voice telling them to get out of the house and get away from the video games, especially in this beautiful weather. During COVID it’s a perfect time for it.”

The pot of gold Floyd is talking about is the award accompanying the completion of the kids half marathon. that comes in the form of a medal that shows up in the mail with the kid’s name on it.

“It’s like Christmas in the summer and actually opening [the mail] and seeing a medal that kid earned — they put in the time and it feels good.”

It is an age category that has been overlooked during the 30 years Hood to Coast has been going on. But with enough interest — it’s a campaign to get kids moving that HTC says will go on as long as there is interest.