Easter is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Portland and beyond.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for what to do this weekend, there are plenty of Easter-themed events to check out in Portland or the surrounding area.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of six events you can check out rain or shine.

Live Bunny Party

Event: The Pink Rabbit is hosting a party with live bunnies while people enjoy a cocktail. There will be live DJs, a tattoo bus and an exclusive bunny party menu, according to the bar’s Instagram.

There will also be an egg hunt, prizes and other “goodies.” Proceeds of the event will go towards Rabbit Advocates, which describes itself as a nonprofit, foster-based and all-volunteer rabbit rescue.

Day: Sunday, April 17

Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 232 N.W. 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Flyover Easter Eggs Drop

Event: People can dress up and join the Easter Bunny for an “eggssssciting” event as everyone watches the eggs drop from a plane, according to Travel Portland. There will be a lot of fun activities for kids of all ages, including an egg hunt and prize, Easter Bunny photos and a take-home cookie decorating kit.

You can learn more about the event here.

Day: Saturday, April 16

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Packer Orchards and Farm Place (3020 Thomsen Rd., Hood River)

Easter Brunch Cruises

Event: The Portland Spirit is hosting a two-hour Easter brunch cruise featuring a brunch buffet. The buffet will include dessert, a reserved table, entertainment and other services.

Day: Sunday, April 17

Time: Morning brunch is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with boarding starting at 9 a.m.

Afternoon brunch is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with boarding starting at 2 p.m.

Location: Portland Cruises and events (110 S.E. Caruthers St., Portland)

Hop Into Spring

Event: If you want to spend at the Oregon Zoo this weekend, then you’re in luck. The zoo will have a spring-themed seek-and-find game to allow people to explore “new life and activity.”

Children will receive treat bags at the end of the event. Kinder Joy will also be hosting an egg-themed quiz for a chance to win zoo tickets. Timed-entry tickets must be reserved in advance online.

“Due to capacity restrictions, even infants need to be counted,” the zoo said on its website. “Infants are free with a paid adult admission but must have a ticket.”

Day: Saturday, April 16

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Oregon Zoo (4001 S.W. Canyon Rd., Portland)

Easter Bottle Hunt

Event: Youngberg Hill will host a hunt for wine bottles instead of eggs this weekend. The bottles will be empty and hidden all over the estate, waiting to the found.

“Each will be numbered to a corresponding prize,” the estate’s website says. “Tickets to the event include the opportunity to win an amazing reward.”

The description added, “Once you have found a bottle you can bring it back to the event center and turn it in for a prize, then stick around for a tasting, glass or bottle of wine and soak in our amazing view.”

Day: Sunday, April 17

Location: Youngberg Hill (10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville)

10K Easter Egg Hunt

Event: The 7th annual Chugger 10K will have an Easter egg hunt at the halfway point. People will meet at the clock tower in Esther Short Park to start the event.

“The first half of the run will be to Marine Park,” the organizers stated on the event’s Facebook page. “There will be plastic eggs hidden all over the park with raffle tickets inside them. Chuggers will have 10 minutes to gather as many eggs as they can before running the second half of the 10K (back to Esther Short Park).”

Date: Saturday, April 16

Time: 9:45 a.m. meet up with event starting at 10 a.m.

Location: Meet at the clock tower in Esther Short Park, corner of 6th and Columbia.