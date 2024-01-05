PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Newly released court records paint a picture of familial strife over assets long before a North Plains resident was deemed a “person of interest” in his brother’s fatal shooting near North Plains on Jan. 2.

Carl Horning was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Horning’s Hideout, a property owned by both Carl Horning and his brother Robert, as well as their mother, Jane Horning, just after New Years Day.

Robert Horning was at the scene and was initially detained from the wedding venue and outdoor recreation site north of North Plains but was released several hours later, according to authorities.

Carl Horning, the owner of Horning’s Hideout, has been identified by Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the victim in a deadly shooting. Jan. 3, 2024 (courtesy, TVF&R).

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he remains a person of interest in the homicide investigation. No charges have been filed against him in Washington County Circuit Court.

Carl, Robert and Jane Horning are listed as the property owners of Horning’s Hideout, at 21277 N.W. Brunswick Canyon Road — where the shooting took place — according to county property records.

