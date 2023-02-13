PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those on the hunt for beauty gifts, a woman-owned Portland nail polish company offers the perfect shade for any polish-lover looking to make a difference.

Claws Out Co-Owner Eden Dawn says she launched the business as a side hustle “with the entire point of trying to raise more money for things we care about.”

“In our house, my husband and I always say, ‘You do what you can do with the skills you have,’” Dawn, a former Portland Monthly editor, explained. “I’m not an elected official and I don’t know how to run a non-profit, but I know what looks good and I know how to write about things that look good.”

Every color has a “sassy” name, Dawn said, including “Uterus,” “Cat Lady,” and their current best-seller “Keanu’s Eyes,” — a copper shade with part of its profits going to an animal shelter.

Dawn explained 20% of profits from each nail polish color is donated to a different organization.

“All of these things are really personal to me, we have things that are for animals, reproductive rights, gender equity, we donate to the NAACP, all of these different ones link up to these things that we feel need support,” Dawn said.

Launched in 2017, Claws Out is 21-free — made without 21 toxins that are commonly found in other nail polishes — is not tested on animals and is made in the United States.