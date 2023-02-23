PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland received a whopping 10.8 inches of snow Wednesday. It’s the second-most snow the city has ever received in a single day and it could stick around for a while as temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Friday. 

The snow tapered off overnight after it dumped Wednesday afternoon and evening. Inches piled up within a few hours. 

Portland received five times as much snow as Denver overnight and according to the National Weather Service, Portland’s snowfall was deeper than every other major city in the Pacific Northwest. 

Around Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, people have been collecting snow totals where they live and sending them to the National Weather Service. 

Latest KOIN 6 News Weather Forecast

Below is a chart showing how much has been reported. These numbers are based on the National Weather Service’s latest update from 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Time recorded
Snow accumulation (in inches)
Location
9:40 a.m.17East Washougal, Skamania County, WA
9:31 a.m.2 Northwest Longview, Cowlitz County, WA
9:24 a.m.8.5Vancouver Mall, Clark County, WA
9:40 a.m.7.5Downtown Vancouver, Clark County, WA
9:45 a.m.3Hazel Dell, Clark County, WA
8:30 a.m.11.5Northwest Camas, Clark County, WA
9:25 a.m.6North Newberg, Yamhill County, OR
8:49 a.m.2McMinnville, Yamhill County, OR
9:09 a.m.10Forest Grove, Washington County, OR
9:10 a.m.6South Beaverton, Washington County, OR
8:44 a.m.3.5Tualatin, Washington County, OR
9:20 a.m.8.5Aloha, Washington County, OR
9:24 a.m.8.5Cornelius, Washington County, OR
9:41 a.m.6Sherwood, Washington County, OR
9:49 a.m.8East Hillsboro, Washington County, OR
9:08 a.m.6Rockaway Beach, Tillamook County, OR
9:21 a.m.10Tillamook, Tillamook County, OR
9:14 a.m.3.5Grande Ronde, Polk County, OR
9:16 a.m. 8.5Northwest Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
9:19 a.m.4.5Southeast Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
9:28 a.m.7.5East Gresham, Multnomah County, OR
9:42 a.m.11.5 Fairview, Multnomah County, OR
9:13 a.m.4South Salem, Marion County, OR
9:47 a.m.11.5Southeast Silverton, Marion County, OR
8:59 a.m.1.5Stayton, Marion County, OR
9:17 a.m.2.5Northeast Newport, Lincoln County, OR
9:23 a.m.8Lincoln City, Lincoln County, OR
9:09 a.m.7Scappoose, Columbia County, OR
9:10 a.m.8West Saint Helens, Columbia County, OR
9:17 a.m.10Vernonia, Columbia County, OR
9:08 a.m.6.5Happy Valley, Clackamas County, OR
9:09 a.m.3Milwaukie, Clackamas County, OR
9:10 a.m.4Lake Oswego, Clackamas County, OR
9:14 a.m.1.5Canby, Clackamas County, OR
8:50 a.m.2.5Sandy, Clackamas County, OR
9:05 a.m.5Boring, Clackamas County, OR
8:51 a.m.3.8Wilsonville, Clackamas County, OR
8:59 a.m.1.5Astoria, Clatsop County, OR

There’s a chance more snow could fall during the weekend. KOIN 6 News will be monitoring the latest conditions.