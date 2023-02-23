Members of the public have been reporting snow totals where they live to the National Weather Service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland received a whopping 10.8 inches of snow Wednesday. It’s the second-most snow the city has ever received in a single day and it could stick around for a while as temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Friday.

The snow tapered off overnight after it dumped Wednesday afternoon and evening. Inches piled up within a few hours.

Portland received five times as much snow as Denver overnight and according to the National Weather Service, Portland’s snowfall was deeper than every other major city in the Pacific Northwest.

Around Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, people have been collecting snow totals where they live and sending them to the National Weather Service.

Below is a chart showing how much has been reported. These numbers are based on the National Weather Service’s latest update from 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Time recorded

Snow accumulation (in inches)

Location 9:40 a.m. 17 East Washougal, Skamania County, WA 9:31 a.m. 2 Northwest Longview, Cowlitz County, WA 9:24 a.m. 8.5 Vancouver Mall, Clark County, WA 9:40 a.m. 7.5 Downtown Vancouver, Clark County, WA 9:45 a.m. 3 Hazel Dell, Clark County, WA 8:30 a.m. 11.5 Northwest Camas, Clark County, WA 9:25 a.m. 6 North Newberg, Yamhill County, OR 8:49 a.m. 2 McMinnville, Yamhill County, OR 9:09 a.m. 10 Forest Grove, Washington County, OR 9:10 a.m. 6 South Beaverton, Washington County, OR 8:44 a.m. 3.5 Tualatin, Washington County, OR 9:20 a.m. 8.5 Aloha, Washington County, OR 9:24 a.m. 8.5 Cornelius, Washington County, OR 9:41 a.m. 6 Sherwood, Washington County, OR 9:49 a.m. 8 East Hillsboro, Washington County, OR 9:08 a.m. 6 Rockaway Beach, Tillamook County, OR 9:21 a.m. 10 Tillamook, Tillamook County, OR 9:14 a.m. 3.5 Grande Ronde, Polk County, OR 9:16 a.m. 8.5 Northwest Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR 9:19 a.m. 4.5 Southeast Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR 9:28 a.m. 7.5 East Gresham, Multnomah County, OR 9:42 a.m. 11.5 Fairview, Multnomah County, OR 9:13 a.m. 4 South Salem, Marion County, OR 9:47 a.m. 11.5 Southeast Silverton, Marion County, OR 8:59 a.m. 1.5 Stayton, Marion County, OR 9:17 a.m. 2.5 Northeast Newport, Lincoln County, OR 9:23 a.m. 8 Lincoln City, Lincoln County, OR 9:09 a.m. 7 Scappoose, Columbia County, OR 9:10 a.m. 8 West Saint Helens, Columbia County, OR 9:17 a.m. 10 Vernonia, Columbia County, OR 9:08 a.m. 6.5 Happy Valley, Clackamas County, OR 9:09 a.m. 3 Milwaukie, Clackamas County, OR 9:10 a.m. 4 Lake Oswego, Clackamas County, OR 9:14 a.m. 1.5 Canby, Clackamas County, OR 8:50 a.m. 2.5 Sandy, Clackamas County, OR 9:05 a.m. 5 Boring, Clackamas County, OR 8:51 a.m. 3.8 Wilsonville, Clackamas County, OR 8:59 a.m. 1.5 Astoria, Clatsop County, OR

There’s a chance more snow could fall during the weekend. KOIN 6 News will be monitoring the latest conditions.