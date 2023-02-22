Snow in Portland’s North Tabor Neighborhood at 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023. (KOIN)

The National Weather Service has been tracking snowfall totals across the area.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Snow is sticking on the valley floor in Portland Wednesday afternoon and it’s just the beginning of what could accumulate overnight.

The National Weather Service in Portland has been tracking snowfall totals across the area with collections from the public, official NWS observers, employees and trained spotters.

According to their data from Wednesday afternoon, parts of Clark County and eastern Multnomah County were seeing the most snow.

Below are the snowfall totals the NWS has recorded.

Time recorded Snow accumulation (in inches) Location 12:22 p.m. 7.5 Northeast Washougal, Clark County, WA 12:37 p.m. 8 Kalama, Cowlitz County, WA 12:41 p.m. 5.5 Hockinson, Clark County, WA 1:12 p.m. 2 South Amboy, Clark County, WA 1:28 p.m. 1 Camp Bonneville, Clark County, WA 1:31 p.m. 3.5 East Evergreen, Clark County, WA 2:00 p.m. 7 SSW Rooster Rock, Multnomah County, OR 2:10 p.m. 5.7 West Camas, Clark County, WA 2:29 p.m. 3.5 Southeast Orchards, Clark County, WA 2:30 p.m. 1.8 Parkrose, Multnomah County, OR 2:30 p.m. 4 WSW Troutdale, Multnomah County, OR 3:18 p.m. 3 NW Orchards, Clark County, WA

A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Portland metro region until at least 4 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.

Up to 6 inches of snow could accumulate in some places, meteorologists said and wind gusts could reach 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 5 degrees above zero.

Snow accumulations will start to increase after sunset.