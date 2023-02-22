PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Snow is sticking on the valley floor in Portland Wednesday afternoon and it’s just the beginning of what could accumulate overnight. 

The National Weather Service in Portland has been tracking snowfall totals across the area with collections from the public, official NWS observers, employees and trained spotters.

According to their data from Wednesday afternoon, parts of Clark County and eastern Multnomah County were seeing the most snow. 

Below are the snowfall totals the NWS has recorded. 

Time recordedSnow accumulation (in inches)Location
12:22 p.m.7.5Northeast Washougal, Clark County, WA
12:37 p.m.8Kalama, Cowlitz County, WA
12:41 p.m. 5.5Hockinson, Clark County, WA
1:12 p.m.2South Amboy, Clark County, WA
1:28 p.m.1Camp Bonneville, Clark County, WA
1:31 p.m.3.5East Evergreen, Clark County, WA
2:00 p.m.7SSW Rooster Rock, Multnomah County, OR
2:10 p.m.5.7West Camas, Clark County, WA
2:29 p.m.3.5Southeast Orchards, Clark County, WA
2:30 p.m.1.8Parkrose, Multnomah County, OR
2:30 p.m.4WSW Troutdale, Multnomah County, OR
3:18 p.m.3NW Orchards, Clark County, WA

A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Portland metro region until at least 4 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.

Up to 6 inches of snow could accumulate in some places, meteorologists said and wind gusts could reach 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 5 degrees above zero.

Snow accumulations will start to increase after sunset.