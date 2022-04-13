"We have been humbled by the overwhelming response from Oregonians."

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians partnered with the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative to raise thousands over the last three weeks to support Ukrainians in crisis through Oregon’s Bottle Bill.

According to the beverage distributor, more than $125,508 was raised with $75,508 coming from residents donating OR 10-cent bottles and cans. The rest was matched by OBRC.

The funds will go to Mercy Corps’ relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine.

“We have been humbled by the overwhelming response from Oregonians,” OBRC Director of External Relations Eric Chambers said. “Oregon’s Bottle Bill is a powerful tool, and thousands of Oregonians just proved that bottles and cans can help ease the suffering of their distant neighbors in Ukraine.”

The fundraiser ran from March 21 to April 10, during which OBRC, the operator of the BottleDrop network, invited Oregonians to drop off OR 10-cent redeemable bottles and cans and donate the value to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine Fund.

OBRC said it matched the donations one-to-one from its emergency fund, initially offering a match of up to $25,000, but doubling it when they saw the outpouring of generosity from Oregonians.

“(More than) four million people have already fled Ukraine since February 24, according to the United Nations, leaving their homes, possessions, and livelihoods behind, making this the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The United Nations estimates that 10 million Ukrainians — a quarter of their population — could be displaced both inside and outside of the country,” OBRC added.