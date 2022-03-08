Portland Public Schools says talking to kids about drug use "can literally save your child’s life"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau confirmed Monday that two local teenagers died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Now, Portland Public Schools is helping families identify the drug to help protect their children.

PPS sent an email Monday evening saying students recently died from blue fentanyl-laced pills.

The district said it’s saddened by the deaths and is concerned about the presence of fentanyl in the community. It’s encouraging families to talk to their children about drug use.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

The DEA says criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills. These fake pills often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine and can be deadly.

Investigators say that was the case with the Portland teens who died. Police said they were both in possession of what investigators believe are fentanyl pills commonly known as “M30s.”

The DEA said fake prescription pills are easily accessible and are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms. Counterfeit oxycodone is nearly impossible to differentiate from authentic oxycodone

“Young people think they are taking ‘blues,’ OxyContin or Xanax, but they are often taking pills laced with fentanyl,” PPS said in a flyer it sent to parents.

The district said the best way to prevent this kind of drug use is for families to talk to their students about never taking any medication that doesn’t come from their doctor. They said parents should tell their kids this includes never taking pills, even ones that come from friends.

“This is a conversation that can literally save your child’s life,” the PPS flyer says.

PPS is encouraging families to have open communication with their students. They encourage parents and guardians to listen to their students without judgment.

They also said families should watch for changes in behavior, such as irregular eating or sleeping patterns, low energy, general signs of depression or anxiety, unusual irritability, slipping grades, lack of interest in activities they love, and drastic clothing style changes.

“Trust your instincts. If you notice a change, ask about it,” the flyer says.

Parents should also monitor their child’s social media use. PPS warns the online environment provides platforms for people to sell substances.

The district shared a form parents or students can complete if they’re requesting substance use support services.

They said other reliable resources include the Multnomah County Crisis Line (503) 988-4888, Tri-County Opioid Information, and Big Village PDX.

Portland Police Bureau also recommends the Oregon Youthline as a resource: (877) 968-8491. For teen-to-teen crisis support, teens can text Teen2Teen to 839863.