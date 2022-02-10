How Portland’s January homicides stack up against other US cities

Two people were shot to death in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Portland, January 1, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The number of homicides during the first month of 2022 in Portland is outpacing those that occurred the year previously, but it’s fewer than what some similarly sized cities have already seen in January.

Portland had a record-breaking number of homicides in 2021 and already, 2022 is not looking much better. In January 2021, eight homicides were reported. So far, in January 2022, police say there were nine homicides, 10 if they count the person who was fatally shot by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 205 on Jan. 26.

KOIN 6 News compared Portland’s homicide and shooting numbers to cities with similar populations, including Denver, Washington DC, Boston, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee.

Portland’s January homicides are comparable to Denver’s which also recorded 10 homicides.

These two cities fall in between the numbers the others are reporting. The Boston Police Department said it recorded two homicides and Oklahoma City recorded six.

The cities with more homicides than Portland in the first month of the year were Washington DC and Milwaukee. Washington DC reported 14 homicides and Milwaukee reported 25.

Portland’s number of January homicides was a 12.5% increase from the first month of 2021 when eight homicides were reported.

In January 2021, Milwaukee had 11 people who died by homicide. The number of homicides reported in January 2022 is a 127% increase over the same time period the year before.

While Milwaukee has had significantly more fatal shootings than Portland, it’s had fewer total shootings. In January, Portland had a total of 107 recorded shootings. The Milwaukee Police Department said it recorded a total of 91 fatal and non-fatal shootings.

The Boston Police Department told KOIN 6 News it reported 61 shootings in January.

In Portland, 26 people were injured by gunfire in January 2022, compared to 19 in Denver, 70 in Washington DC and 10 in Boston.