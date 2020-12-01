How to help sustain local retailers this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Black Friday to Cyber Monday, we’re now past the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year — so how did our local retailers fare?

Downtown business leaders say it’s too early to know how Black Friday weekend went for the retailers. But anecdotally, shops reported foot traffic being slower than expected. Even as we’re waiting for hard data to come in, businesses say this year is so different from others — there’s just no comparison.

Shop local this holiday season with Shop Small PDX

One leader at the Portland Business Alliance says the pandemic has really shifted shopping habits for many. At a time when online shopping is all the rage — the PBA is hoping to see more foot traffic as residents continue their holiday shopping.

“There are moments when I think we can all agree it’s nice to go out for a walk,” Vice President of Strategic Communications Amy Lewin said. “Walking in our main streets and walking in our downtown core — and maybe stopping into a smaller business where there are fewer people and a business that is part of our community and could use the support.”

As we enter the holiday season, the PBA says there are plenty of opportunities to be intentional about shopping and take that local action.

You can do it in person and online if you visit ShopSmallPDX.com. It will detail all the local shops to choose from that are open.

But wait — there’s more! Through the month of December, it’s free to park at downtown SmartPark garages on Saturdays. Find more information here.