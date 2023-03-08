PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say human skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 7000 block of Harmony Road in Milwaukie.

Milwaukie Police were alerted to the remains Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., and have since opened an investigation with the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to a press release, the “death is not considered suspicious at this time and there is no danger to the public stemming from this incident.”

Police ask anyone with possible details to contact Detective Simac at simack@milwaukieoregon.gov or call (503) 786-7441.