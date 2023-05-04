PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds across Oregon and southwest Washington are without power following stormy weather Thursday morning, however, both Portland General Electric and Clark Public Utility are listing maintenance as the cause for many of the outages.

As of 10:15 a.m., more than 900 Portland General Electric customers are in the dark.

The largest outage PGE is dealing with was reported around 8 a.m. in Yamhill County where more than 765 customers are without electricity. The reason for that outage remains under investigation.

Another large outage affecting nearly 100 customers was reported near Arbor Lodge Park in North Portland, but PGE lists the cause as maintenance.

Pacific Power crews are scrambling to restore power to more than 3,500 homes in Northeast Portland, with the company saying the cause remains under investigation. In Sweet Home, Pacific Power says it’s investigating an outage impacting more than 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, Clark Public Utilities in Washington reports four separate outages affecting more than 200 customers. The company, however, says three of the four outages are related to planned maintenance.

KOIN 6 will continue to update this story.