PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating a potential hypothermia death in the Portland area.

Multnomah County reported that one person died on Saturday as the city faced dangerously cold conditions.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct further tests to determine whether the death was caused by severe weather. Authorities estimate that the investigation could take several weeks or months.

