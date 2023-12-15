PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state’s federal lawmakers announced Friday that the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) Program will receive a $600 million federal grant to move the project forward.

IBR is the organization tasked with replacing the Interstate Bridge (also known as the I-5 Bridge) connecting Portland and Vancouver, which saw an average of 131,747 vehicles cross it in 2021, according to the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council.

It is also an integral connector for commuters from both Oregon and Washington, often leaving seven to 10 hours of congestion during the morning and evening traffic periods.

There are also structural issues with the existing bridge, including one span being over a century old and the entire overall structure being at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.

The funding for the replacement will come from a Department of Transportation Mega Grant Program authored by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), funded by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and supported by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez (D-Wash.-3rd).

“I’m excited these efforts have paid off. This Mega program award will be a major step forward toward strengthening the safety and efficiency of this vital interstate artery,” said Rep. Gluesenkamp-Perez. “I’ll continue working to bring every possible federal dollar home for this project so our local drivers, especially our commuters, and economy can feel the benefits.”

Early efforts to replace the bridge stalled a decade ago when Oregon lawmakers voted to pay for their share of the project. Then Washington senators rejected paying for their share.

But this grant is the shot in the arm badly needed to fund the current bridge replacement project.

Both Oregon and Washington are competing for other grants from the federal government as well.

Sen. Cantwell told KOIN 6 News that she and other leaders have been at work on this project for decades, stating it’s time for change.

“The region has grown, the bridge didn’t keep pace obviously because of it’s hundred- year-old infrastructure,” said Cantwell. “So it’s time to say we’re not going to have these huge backups and we’ll have a more expansive bridge for our economy.”

Estimates put the total cost of paying for the bridge at $6 billion and construction is expected to start in 2026. But the details of the design are still to be determined.