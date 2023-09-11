PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Urban Blackberry Adventure giveaway hosted by the Portland Fruit Tree Project is underway now.

The giveaway is a fun and interactive way to connect with neighbors and learn more about blackberries, like the fact that they are actually an invasive species, but most of all, you can win some prizes.

“We look for a lot of places to find joy when there’s a lot of hard things happening in the world around us. One of those places was saying, ‘We can’t beat this particular invasive species but we can certainly enjoy eating them,'” said Heather Keisler Fornes, executive director of Portland Fruit Tree Project. “We’ve also managed to connect with the Oregon Zoo so that they could feed the blackberry canes to the elephants.”

As far as how to enter to win the contest, Fornes instructs, “Once you take your blackberries. pick your blackberries, maybe make something amazing, post it on Instagram with the hashtag #ifyoucantbeatemeatem. And then you get entered to win so many prizes. We have things for The Whiskey Library and Metro and a whole bunch of different restaurants and bars.”

The giveaway has been going on since the beginning of September and will continue until the end of the month.