PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced plans for a new location in Roseburg, Oregon.

The restaurant noted the new location is in initial stages of construction and has not released an opening date. However, In-N-Out said that it takes seven to eight months to finish building the restaurant and open for business, once they break ground for a new location.

The restaurant said that the 2-acre site will feature 71 parking spaces, seating for 74 customers inside and 72 seats for outdoor dining.