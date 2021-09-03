In-N-Out buys property near Bridgeport Village

The closest In-N-Out to Portland is currently at Keizer Station

FILE – In-N-Out Burger (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It appears In-N-Out Burger may be coming to the Portland metro in the near future.

The iconic burger chain recently bought property right next to Bridgeport Village for a whopping $3.3 million. The site’s address is 17070 Southwest 72nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Assessors Office. The property was sold on June 15.

Although this news does not confirm a new In-N-Out restaurant will be built, this property purchase is a big step towards potentially building one.

The California company has been working on landing a spot around the area for some time, most recently on the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton. However, once the community got wind of the idea — residents wasted no time voicing their concerns.

On December 28, 2020, a project manager for In-N-Out hosted a virtual neighborhood meeting attended by more than 100 participants. Many of the questions from those participants centered on potential traffic problems caused by the long drive-thru lines the chain’s other restaurants have experienced upon opening.

Other questions also focused on the existing traffic problems drivers and nearby residents already experience on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Residents were not fully convinced the traffic issues would be properly dealt with, despite the project manager’s reassurances.

The closest In-N-Out to Portland is currently at Keizer Station, which opened back in December 2019. Hundreds of people were in line when store officials opened the doors that first day — and the lines have not died down much since.

