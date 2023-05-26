A 3-alarm fire in McMinnville pulled over 20 units into action Wednesday May 24 (Courtesy Joshua Rice)

Police say they interviewed two people of interest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say they’re still investigating a fire that began in a downtown McMinnville pizza shop Wednesday morning.

McMinnville police say they interviewed two people of interest after surveillance footage of the fire at 3rd Street Pizza revealed them in the area. However, officers did not share their names with the public.

Fire and police units responded to 433 Northeast Third Street around 5:25 a.m. to battle the fire, according to police. Afterwards, officers say they began investigating the fire.

No suspects have been named and the investigation remains ongoing.

