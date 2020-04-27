Investigation underway after early morning blaze in N Portland

Use caution if driving in the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire investigation is underway in north Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.

Portland Fire and Rescue were called to the 1600 block of North Interstate Avenue and North McClellen Street just before midnight. A witness stated there was a tree on fire and and a home close to it. Officials said an RV behind the home was fully involved as well, but crews were able to knock down the fire within minutes.

There was no one in the home during the fire and no one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause. The fire is now under control, but please use caution if driving in the area.

