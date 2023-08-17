Antonio Arredondo, 37, is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and has lived in the PNW for several years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault in Washington County could have more victims, according to four Oregon law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say that Antonio Arredondo, 37, is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and has been in the Pacific Northwest for several years. Because there are multiple cases in the state of Oregon, officials say they have reason to believe he has more victims in the area.

Investigators found that Arredondo uses social media accounts, such as Facebook, to seek out single women with young daughters. After pursuing a romantic relationship with the mother, officials say he is “eventually invited into the home of the victims and, over a short period of time, he sexually assaults the mother and or daughter.”

On Aug. 2, a grand jury indicted Arredondo on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse related to an investigation by the Tigard Police Department.

Authorities say Antonio Arredondo, 37, is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and has been in the Pacific Northwest for several years. (Courtesy: WSCO)

Arredondo was also indicted on Aug. 14 for the first-degree sex abuse of another victim in a separate Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Two other cases are also open in the state of Oregon, including an investigation from the Portland Police Bureau and another from City of Dallas Police.

Officials ask anyone that has been a victim or knows a victim of Arredondo to contact their local law enforcement or WCSO at 503-846-2700.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.