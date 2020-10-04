Irked by little press, Oregon Libertarians hold nude rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon Libertarians bared a lot more than just their arms during a rally spurred by the lack of media attention to the third party this election cycle.

Gary Dye — the Libertarian candidate campaigning against U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley this year — helped organize the demonstration in the buff on the multi-use path of the Glenn Jackson Interstate-205 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“(It’s) a result of Libertarian candidates for office getting zero attention from the media this year,” Dye said in a message to the Tribune. “Whether I am wearing any clothes remains to be seen.”

Dye said another organizer works at a strip bar that is in danger of closing down due to the numerous “state-imposed restrictions to her business,” and that the event was being held to coincide with World Naked Bike Ride Day, which is actually held in June, according to the planners of the event celebrated each year in Portland.

Eleven people said they attended the Libertarian rally on Facebook, and the other two organizers were listed as Dara Reynolds and Ashley Lynn.

Dye admitted the rally was a naked bid for attention, but said that any shame belongs to the media, not those brave enough to walk “buck naked in order to change our country from what Republicans and Democrats have conspired, colluded and cooperated in turning it into, to the place we want it to be.”

He continued: “But, it is shameful that Libertarians have to do desperate things in order to get any media attention.”

Dye actually did receive some media attention from OPB this year, after the Republican candidate in the race against Merkley, Jo Rae Perkins, unsuccessfully sought to remove his name from the November ballot, citing a long-running schism among the leadership of the Libertarian Party of Oregon.

Dye, an engineer, has challenged Sen. Merkley in several previous elections. Also in the race is Eugene teacher Ibrahim Tahir.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner