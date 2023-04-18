PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 56th annual American Association of Suicidology Conference is being held at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront Tuesday through Saturday.

The conference is the largest gathering of the suicidology community — studying the causes of suicidal behavior and prevention.

“I think what’s important is to understand the trigger factors, why someone would either have suicide ideations or actually have death by suicide,” said Leeann Sherman, president and chief executive officer at the American Association of Suicidology. Sherman added the importance of researching prevention and educational resources in schools and communities to help those in need.

Sherman said the association anticipates about 1,200 in-person conference attendees with close to 500 joining virtually. Attendees include counselors, psychologists and those with lived experience.

“There’s a suicide in America once every 11 seconds,” Sherman said. “If you took the city of Portland and the city of Seattle, those are the number of attempts each and every year for the population of those two cities.”

Those who are in crisis or concerned about someone else in crisis can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Portland non-profit Lines for Life also provides support for those in need.

Sherman also pointed out that suicide is the leading cause of death for 15 to 24-year-olds and is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., compared to homicide as the 16th leading cause of death.

“We should be talking about it, it should not be a stigma,” Sherman said.