PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bowl of soup can be so comforting, and at Portland’s Stone Soup in Old Town, they take that comfort a step further.

When you buy food from the non-profit, you’re also helping people find a way to get off of living on the street.

Stone Soup PDX, which is one of the vendors you’ll find at the Shemanski Park Farmer’s Market, helps empower people through training and a hands-on culinary experience.

“Stone Soup is basically a culinary school for people that are experiencing houselessness, addiction, under-represented people in the community,” said Kyle Schwendinger, the retail chef trainer at Stone Soup.

In the eight months he’s been with Stone Soup, Schwendinger says the work has been really meaningful to him

“It’s been really incredible. I have a pretty extensive background in restaurants, so it was really nice to transfer. It’s still the food industry. It’s really nice to work with the community directly. I live in the area, so it’s nice to directly help people that are around me,” he said. “It’s definitely life-changing. I think for a lot of the participants, it’s been meaningful to them.”

Stone Soup has a $48 per month subscription service, which lets you choose four different soups for each week. The director of development told KOIN 6 News said that the local charity is starting a giveaway on Friday that goes on through the end of the month. Soup subscribers, new or existing, will get a $10 gift certificate they can pick up at the location of their choice — locations are at Tastebud, Grassa, Classic Foods, Piccone’s Corner, and Lardo on Hawthorne. Subscribers will also get entered into a drawing for a free iPad — the winner of that drawing will be selected on Sept. 8.