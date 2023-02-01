PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whether a customer is looking for “something cute” or something to align their chakras, a Portland jewelry store owner has it all — building off of a passion that started as a teen.

Tre Club Beadwork owner and creator, Marsha Tate, says she began making jewelry in middle school and gave away her creations to friends, and continued the craft through college.

“When I was giving it away, people were like ‘Why are you giving us this stuff for free? You need to sell it,’” Tate said.

Tate started Tre Club Beadwork in 2020, sourcing beads from local shops and gem fairs.

“I like to put money back into the community and shop local,” Tate said.

Tate explained she uses all-natural gemstones, glass and wood for her products, which range from hand-painted earrings and custom work to her most popular items featuring Tiger’s Eye.

Tre Club Beadwork products are available online and can also be found at local markets.

Looking to the future, Tate says she wants to turn her passion into a full-time job.

“I would like this to be my main thing. I love it. When I come home from my nine-to-five, this is what calms me down,” Tate said. “I love it, it’s my passion.”