KOIN employees volunteered with SOLVE to clean up the Portland Waterfront! Sept. 21, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is almost over — which means it’s time for SOLVE‘s annual Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup.

All throughout September, there will be clean-ups around Oregon, including one formed by the team at KOIN 6 on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Jeff Gianola and Elizabeth Dinh will be among the volunteers gathering for a clean-up starting at Irving Park.

The event is part of SOLVE’s annual cleanup, which is in partnership with the Oregon Lottery and aims to keep waterways and nearby watersheds healthy.

Sign up for the volunteer event at Irving Park here.