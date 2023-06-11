Honor the holiday with community cookouts, the inaugural Juneteenth Rodeo or a walking tour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June 19, better known as ‘Juneteenth,’ is a day that marks when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally notified of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed in 1863.

Black Americans now recognize the holiday as an annual celebration of independence, culture and the tenacity of their ancestors.

Throughout the holiday weekend, the City of Portland will be the backdrop for multiple Juneteenth festivities. Here are just eight.

When: Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 831 SE Salmon Street, Portland, OR 97214

Social justice organization Don’t Shoot PDX is taking over the Redd to bring families to this free cookout that celebrates “freedom, community and unity.” The event features inflatables, a photo booth and water games.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: 5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Buy tickets here.

Race Talks is holding this event that educates people on the intersection of Black and LGBTQ+ communities. Drag queens Poison Waters and Lawanda Jackson will lead the event that includes drag performances and a forum.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m.

Where: 2060 Marine Dr W, Portland, OR 97217

Buy tickets here.

For the first time ever, Portland is hosting its own Juneteenth Rodeo. The event celebrates the history of Black rodeo by putting bull-riding, barrel racing and steer racing on display. There will also be local food vendors and music courtesy of the Trail Blazers’ official DJ O.G. One.

When: Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: N Flint Avenue and Russell Street, Portland, OR 97227.

Since 1945, Juneteenth Oregon has organized the state’s premier celebration for the Juneteenth holiday. This year’s festival lasts throughout the weekend with jazz performances, raffles and a kids play area all in Lillis-Albina Park. Additionally, there’s a parade that kicks off on Sunday morning.

When: Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1455 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201

Buy tickets here.

Local nonprofit organization Black Parent Initiative is hosting its inaugural Black Joy Brunch with a buffet-style meal from Hotel Vance’s BEASTRO by Marshawn Lynch. BPI will also present a “Black Joy Award” to a joyful Portlander who supports the city’s Black community.

When: Sunday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 105 NW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97209

Buy tickets here.

Northwest Portland’s indoor-outdoor event space Opaline is throwing a day party to observe Juneteenth. Jesus Rodales, better known as DJ MaddChill, will spin music during the festivities.

When: Monday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 3445 North Williams Ave., Portland, OR 97227

Register online.

Black-led nonprofit Word is Bond’s newest walking tour teaches Portlanders all about the historic Albina neighborhood. The free tour will, “highlight Harriet Tubman Middle School, the reclaiming of lost land, and the recent pledged investment of $400 Million by Phil Knight.”

When: Monday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217

The second-annual Freadom Festival, a festival honoring Black literacy and liberation, is returning to Peninsula Park. The event features a book swap, author Q&As, a kids’ storytime and more.