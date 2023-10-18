PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Mill City retiree has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the Oct. 9 drawing, Oregon Lottery announced.

Thomas Willard, 77, says he plays the lottery when the jackpots climb to high amounts, and only missed one number, the Powerball, in the drawing, Oregon Lottery said.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said of the $1 million prize.

Lottery officials said Willard and his wife of 49 years, Nancy, plan to buy a new pick-up truck and a riding scooter for Nancy.

The couple bought the ticket at the 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City

Nancy learned they won after checking their numbers online the morning after the drawing, Oregon Lottery explained — noting she initially thought they won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million and told Thomas, “Wake up, you have to see this!”

According to Oregon Lottery, the second-largest Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California – winning $1.765 billion in the Oct. 11 drawing.

The largest prize in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.