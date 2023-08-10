PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The impact of the fires in Maui has rippled through the Hawaiian community, including the people from Hawaii who now live in the Pacific Northwest.

They are finding ways they’re trying to help their families and loved ones from over 2,000 miles away.

KOIN 6 News spoke to families that say Hawaii will always be home no matter where they live. As they find themselves an ocean away from Maui, they’re finding ways to help make their community home again.

“This feels like an attack that we have to stand together as one in Hawaii but also as one nation,” said Jondi Harris, owner of Pa’aki Shop.

“It’s been hard to see everything come through the videos. I’m just glad that I heard from my family and they are okay. They lost their home but at least they’re okay,” said Koa Roots owner Kristy Mollena Batulayan.

There is so much uncertainty around not knowing the situation with some of the families because there isn’t information coming out.

Tracy Turner-Pain’s sister and cousin live in Maui.

“They were evacuated, but we weren’t sure they were okay until this morning,” she said.

For Harris, her uncle’s home was destroyed, but he was able to make it out.

“It’s coconut wireless, so one family member tells somebody something then it trickles down the Ohana for communication,” she said.

As Turner-Pain, Harris and Batulayan now live in the Pacific Northwest, they’re thinking of ways to give back. They’re working with other Hawaiian-owned businesses to organize a benefit concert to help the people in Maui.

“They just need support right now and even though we’re far away, we can still do so much,” Harris said.

Because no matter how far away they are, Hawaii is their home, and they’ll be there to help.

“The people of Maui have always been strong and they’ve always persevered through the toughest times and they’ll do it together,” Turner-Pain said.

“The genuine love and compassion that Hawaii has for their people is always inside of us so it doesn’t matter where we travel, it doesn’t matter where we go, Hawaii is always home,” added Harris.