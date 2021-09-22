Some Kaiser Permanente staff could vote to strike soon

In a recent survey, 93% of registered nurses represented by the OFNHP said they would vote "yes" on a strike right now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some staff — including much-needed nurses — at Kaiser Permanente is preparing to vote on authorizing a strike.

Joining members of multiple unions in the country, Kaiser Permanente staff represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals could vote on the strike within weeks. Four OFNHP-Kaiser contracts comprised of approximately 3,400 healthcare workers all expire this Sept. 30 — at which point any unit can hold a vote.

Kaiser Permanente registered nurses represented by OFNHP recently took a survey about how the company has handled the ongoing country-wide staffing shortage. When asked how they would respond if the vote on the strike took place right now, 93% of the survey’s participants said they would vote yes.

This potential strike comes as hospitals across the country are scrambling for nurses and other healthcare professionals. Hospitals in Portland are no exception — with Kaiser employees saying their top concern is the organization’s lack of safe staffing.

According to the Kaiser staff represented by the OFNHP, the company’s current proposals would “accelerate the already devastating staffing crisis,” which they say would put patients at risk.

“Striking is always our last resort, but Kaiser seems determined to push forward proposals that would hurt staff, patients, and our entire public health system,” Kaiser RN and OFNHP President Jodi Barschow said. “Kaiser needs to do the right thing and put our patients before profits.”

According to OFNHP, 42.2% of the nurses recently surveyed said that they are “considering leaving the field entirely over the treatment they have received at Kaiser.” Over 60% reportedly said they are considering leaving the company and nearly 60% are considering leaving their specific department — while 30-40% said they are considering leaving the medical field entirely.

However, OFNHP says its members are unified in their “demand for Kaiser to do the right thing, settle for a fair contract and fix the staffing crisis.”

OFNHP will hold a rally on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Kaiser Permanente building in Northeast Portland.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Kaiser Permanente for comment but has not yet heard back. This story will be updated when new information is available.