PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get back to the beach or explore a part of Oregon you’ve never seen before during the SOLVE Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup.

On Saturday, there are over 140 sites across the state where you can do your part to keep Oregon beautiful.

“It’s really important that we’re out there picking up the trash before ends it up in our storm drains and washes out to the ocean,” said Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE, “So all the scattered trash you’ll find cigarette butts improperly discarded coffee cups sets all the kind of stuff we’ll find and need to pick up.”

The cleanups not only involve picking up trash but also habitat restoration and the removal of invasive species such as ivy and blackberries. It is even an event that spans generations.

“We’ve been doing this since 1986, and it’s really great to see families who started out as little kids and now are bringing their own kids out,” added Carico, “And that’s part of our mission is building a legacy of stewardship. And so getting the kids in young and then having that become their tradition is really great to see.”

The KOIN 6 team will be cleaning up on the Central Eastside in Portland.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information and to find out how to sign up.