PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland is warning residents to protect their pets from this week’s heat wave.

As temperatures soar into the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s on Friday, there will be an increased risk of animals suffering from heat stroke and dehydration, the animal hospital says.

“As the weather warms suddenly, DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital [is] encouraging owners not to underestimate how a sunny day can impact their pet,” DoveLewis stated. “Taking extra precautions in warm weather may be the difference between a fun day in the sun and a trip to the emergency room.”

The animal hospital has provided a list of tips to keep dogs and cats safe during hot weather:

Never leave a pet in a car. Cracking a window or parking in the shade does not help. Temperatures in a closed car can exceed 120 degrees in minutes, creating a dangerous condition for any animal.

Give pets extra water. Hydration is crucial to avoid illness. Protect pets’ paws from hot surfaces. If the pavement is too hot for your bare hands or feet, it is too hot for a pet’s paws.

Do not overdo outdoor exercise. Dogs do not know when they need a break. Stop frequently for shaded breaks and offer plenty of water.

Take extra precautions with older dogs and dogs with shorter noses. They are susceptible to higher temperatures and at a greater risk of heatstroke.

Apply pet-safe sunscreen to your dog. Use a pet-safe sunscreen on unprotected areas, like the tips of the ears, the skin around the lips, and the tip of the nose.

Do not leave windows open while pets are unattended. Pets are more likely to fall from windows when it is warm. Do not rely on window screens to keep your pet from falling.

When in doubt, stay indoors. Avoid spending long periods of time outside during the hottest time of the day.

Heatstroke can be fatal if not treated quickly, the animal hospital warns. Signs of heatstroke in cats and dogs include:

Panting

Vomiting

Warm and dry skin

Excessive drooling

Rapid heartbeat

Staring or anxious expressions

Uncoordinated movements or collapse

“Owners who suspect their pet is experiencing heat stroke should call DoveLewis immediately,” the animal hospital says. “Even if their pet seems to cool down, it is still imperative to visit a veterinarian immediately as temperatures often spike again or cool below a safe, normal temperature.”