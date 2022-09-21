PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.

Keizer Police Department responded early Tuesday morning to a stabbing report near Keizer Village Shopping Mall on Cherry Avenue Northeast.

Investigators say a man and a woman were in an argument when another woman attempted to intervene.

The man allegedly stabbed the woman who stepped in and she was taken to Salem Hospital.

The woman underwent emergency surgery but is expected to recover.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Keizer man, was located later and taken into custody. The victim of the domestic incident was also located along with several pieces of evidence.

The suspect is facing charges of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation (domestic violence), coercion (domestic violence) and an arrest warrant for sexual abuse in the first degree.