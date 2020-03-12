Kells Irish Festival cancelled due to large gatherings ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to the new state guidelines affecting large gatherings, the 2020 Kells Irish Festival has been cancelled.

The local favorite will not be offering any activities at their festival tent. Yet, the Irish Pub and Brewery will remain open despite the festival’s cancellation. A new schedule of events happening at the pub will be available online.

“While we are very disappointed that we are unable to hold our 29th annual event, we know this is the right decision for the health and safety of our guests and the community as a whole,” the owning family stated.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this.