PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After more than a decade perfecting its pastrami in downtown Portland, Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen announced Monday it’s moving to the east side of the city.

The restaurant will move to 3808 North Williams Avenue, #125.

The Jewish delicatessen has been operating its shop on Southwest Harvey Milk Street at Southwest 11th Avenue for 15 years.

The owner Ken Gordon said they’ve decided to move due to a need to downsize and for economic reasons. Kenny & Zuke’s last day downtown will be Dec. 2.

The new location will open on New Year’s Day. It will be smaller and more intimate, Gordon said in a Facebook post. It will have a “bagel-centric” menu with espresso drinks, self-serve options, and new locally-smoked fish options. The restaurant will also have a spacious, heated patio in the front.

Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen on N Williams Ave. will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gordon invites customers to come say goodbye at the downtown location before it closes for good.