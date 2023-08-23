PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Key Bank is holding a business pitch contest under its Key4Women program to boost women-owned businesses in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The small business pitch contest is open to start-ups and small businesses with annual revenues of $3 million or less. Key Bank partnered with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon and the Portland Thorns for the program and will select the top 10 applicants to pitch their business ideas at Providence Park.

With a total prize pool of $50,000, Key Bank will award the grand prize winner $20,000.

MESO, which will also help applicants develop their pitches, says that grand prize money could be “make or break” for small businesses.

“It could mean new inventory; it can mean a new opportunity to pursue a placement; it could mean a payment for a lease space; it could mean a brand-new innovative opportunity. So, this for any woman-owned business as they’re looking to grow, expand or really even start up, it’s a great opportunity,” MESO Executive Director Cobi Lewis said.

Key Bank started the Key4Women program in 2005 with a three-year commitment to lend $1 billion to women-owned businesses. Since the program began, Key Bank has lent $12 billion through Key4Women.

“The program has since evolved, so not only focusing on the capital aspect of it, but really the leadership, the empowerment, the connectivity and the mentorship piece of it,” said Josh Lyons of Key Bank. “When we looked at this opportunity to have this pitch contest and market, we thought what a great way to kind of further the cause and further the support of women-owned businesses in Oregon and Southwest Washington.”

Applications for the pitch contest are available through MESO’s website and close Aug. 31.

Watch the video above to learn more.