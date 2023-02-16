PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Figure skating fans from across the United States are gathering in southern Oregon for the return of the Luv 2 Sk8 Figure Skating Spectacular.

Celebrating the skating spectacular’s 20th year in Klamath Falls, U.S. men’s champion Max Aaron will make an appearance, joined by lady champions Mirai Nagasu and Mariah Bell.

The event, presented by Klamath Ice Sports, will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Bill Collier Ice Arena from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watch the video above to learn more.