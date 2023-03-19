PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two new cameras on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road were recently activated to help drivers monitor conditions on the road before traveling, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The cameras on the steep road between St. Helens Road and Skyline Boulevard will display images at www.TripCheck.com. Drivers can check the website to see what traffic and the weather is like.

ODOT said there are also sensors mounted on the pole with the camera that can gauge wind speed, air temperature and humidity.

The curvy road can become unsafe in winter conditions.

“The section of the road between U.S. 26 and St. Helens Road plays an important part in the region’s transportation pattern. Trucks carrying hazardous materials cannot use the Vista Ridge Tunnel, sending many hazmat loads onto Cornelius Pass Road,” ODOT wrote in a press release.

The cameras are one of several improvements ODOT is making between St. Helens Road and Tualatin Valley Highway. They are the first major upgrades since March 2021 when ODOT took over operation of 8.1 miles of the road from Multnomah and Washington counties.

ODOT announced the segment of Cornelius Pass Road between U.S. 26 and U.S. 30 is now designated as OR 127. The segment between OR 8 and U.S. 26 remains in Washington County’s jurisdiction.

ODOT said new traffic signal controllers and vehicle detection equipment have been put in place along Cornelius Pass Road at the intersections with traffic signals between Northwest Union Road and Southeast Lois Street. The new equipment allows agencies to better monitor how the signals are performing.