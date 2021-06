PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voted one of the most fun things to do in the area, there is a lot to enjoy out at Marquam Hill Ranch.

From yoga, to summer camp, to just having a picnic in the pasture — you’ll have a great time with the Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch. Kohr Harlan got a chance to explore the ranch on Tuesday.

For more information, visit their website.