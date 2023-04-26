PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cider enthusiasts will be hard-pressed to find a better event than the eighth annual Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest.

On April 29, almost 30 cideries from Oregon and Washington are coming together at the Hood River Waterfront Park where guests can try 60 different ciders that will be on tap.

Local craft and food vendors will also be at the event there will be an area with giant yard games for kids.

Tickets for the event are available online and people 21 and under get in for free.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.