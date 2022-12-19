PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as a pandemic project became a best selling calendar. Take burly dudes and their birds, and you get “Chicken Daddies.”

The infamous calendar is back for another year, and KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan is Mr. May once again.

The project has grown and features “Chicken Daddies” from across the world, including Germany, Israel and Australia. Those wanting to participate in a photoshoot can apply online.

Kohr Harlan went out to Northeast Portland with more on the 2023 calendar theme.

