PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this Kohr Explores, AM Extra learned how beer lovers can support a great cause.

Binary Brewing and MegaBite restaurant will host a YMCA charity event called “Pints for a Purpose” on Monday. Proceeds from food and drink sales will be donated to the YCARES program.

Kohr Harlan went out to Beaverton to share more details on the event.

