PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let your eyes feast on perfectly packaged artistic treats.

Dance studio, Bodyvox, presents a show called “Serious Cupcakes“. Seven choreographers created seven original pieces that Ashely Roland, a co-artistic director, calls “treats for your soul.”

“The dancers that we have that are working with us, they’re all extraordinary. They embody these different choreographers’ visions perfectly,” said Jamey Hampton, a co-artistic director.

For those that haven’t watched many dance performances, Roland says this is the perfect show.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Opening night is Thursday. It runs the weekends of Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4.