PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you love the smell of motor oil and a good sale? Well, this weekend is your time to shop!

The three-day PIR Auto Swap Meet runs through Saturday. Hundreds of vendors from across the U.S. have set up booths filling every available space at the Portland International Racetrack.

“It’s more than people selling things. It’s so much more of a social event,” said Sandy Bauer, the event organizer. “People wait all year just to gather with their friends and speak car.”

