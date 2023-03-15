PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joy and laughter is coming to Portland’s Alberta Rose Theatre this weekend.

The west coast’s top circus artists are coming together to help benefit Clowns Without Borders, a group aimed at bringing laughter to humanitarian crises around the world.

“We send people to refugee camps and crisis zones all over the world. In a fresh crisis like [the Turkey earthquake] they’re often living at camps, they don’t have work to do, they have nothing to do, so we entertain them,” said David Lichtenstein with the Portland Clowns Without Borders.

The shows at the Art Barn will feature physical comedians, jugglers and other circus tricks.

Josie Mae is one of the entertainers heading to Turkey where she will join clowns in the region to bring some relief to those impacted.

