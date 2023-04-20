PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s 4/20, but we’re not talking about the unofficial marijuana holiday this time. It’s also National Cold Brew Day.

In celebration of the popular pick-me-up, Dutch Bros Coffee is launching a new drink in honor of the special day.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is made with Dutch Bros’ Cold Brew — regular or nitro-infused — dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor and chocolate milk. It’s topped off with Soft Top and cookie crumbles.

The specialty cold brew will be available while supplies last.

Watch the full preview in the video player above to see how it’s made.